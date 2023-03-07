WATCH: Michigan GOP speaks against gun legislation

By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Republican Party is holding a press conference on the steps of the Michigan Capitol in opposition to proposed gun control legislation in both the Michigan House of Representatives and the Michigan State Senate.

“The Michigan Republican Party strongly opposes any and all infringement on our second amendment rights,” the GOP said in a release. “The following bills in the Michigan House of Representatives, HB 4138, 4139, 4140, 4141, 4142, 4143, 4144, 4145, 4146, 4147, 4148, 4149, and 4150 as well as Senate bills, SB 76, 77, 78, 79, 80, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85 and 86 all trespass on our second amendment rights and must be defeated in both chambers.”

Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman, Kristina Karamo will be joined by members of the Michigan House of Representatives and Michigan State Senate.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police want to expand use of license plate readers
Woman hospitalized after domestic assault incident in Lansing
6 people injured in crash on I-69
Governor proposes free breakfast, lunch for Michigan public school students
A 4-year-old dog named King was found tied up outside a Burger King in Monee, Illinois,...
Struggling owner reunited with dog found at Burger King

Latest News

Quiet Weather Until Friday
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a package of bills.
Gov. Whitmer to sign Lowering MI Costs Plan
Tuesday starts with a sun-filled morning. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has...
Sunny Tuesday as we preview a messy Friday
Rebecca Kasen, Women's Center of Greater Lansing
Lansing non-profit gives women tools needed for success