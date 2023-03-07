WATCH: Michigan GOP speaks against gun legislation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Republican Party is holding a press conference on the steps of the Michigan Capitol in opposition to proposed gun control legislation in both the Michigan House of Representatives and the Michigan State Senate.

“The Michigan Republican Party strongly opposes any and all infringement on our second amendment rights,” the GOP said in a release. “The following bills in the Michigan House of Representatives, HB 4138, 4139, 4140, 4141, 4142, 4143, 4144, 4145, 4146, 4147, 4148, 4149, and 4150 as well as Senate bills, SB 76, 77, 78, 79, 80, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85 and 86 all trespass on our second amendment rights and must be defeated in both chambers.”

Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman, Kristina Karamo will be joined by members of the Michigan House of Representatives and Michigan State Senate.

