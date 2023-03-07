Sunny Tuesday as we preview a messy Friday
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday starts with a sun-filled morning. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has what we can expect while we keep an eye on Friday. Plus Seth Wells joins with some of the morning’s headlines.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 7, 2023
- Average High: 41º Average Low 23º
- Lansing Record High: 74° 2000
- Lansing Record Low: -13° 1999
- Jackson Record High: 76º 2000
- Jackson Record Low: -5º 1913
