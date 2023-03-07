Summit hosted by Jackson County to discuss ways in reducing drug deaths

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Mar. 7, 2023
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Drug-Free Jackson will hold a summit to talk about how to cut down on drug and opioid deaths.

The discussion is called Drug Summit 7 and it will be held on Wednesday at 8:20 a.m. at the American 1 Credit Union Event Center in Jackson. The summit will touch on the dangers of taking opioids and heroin. Speakers at the summit include Dr. Cara Poland, who is an expert in addiction medicine, and Michigan State Police Lieutenant Ben Garrison. He will talk about emerging drug trends and the impact of fentanyl in Jackson County.

The event is free and open to anyone who wishes to join. For more information and a link to register, you can click right here.

