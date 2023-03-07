Staudt on Sports LIVE: Ravens and Jackson talks continue, previewing girls HS regionals

Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about the hottest topics in sports.
By Tim Staudt and Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk with his take on the day’s hottest topics in sports including the Baltimore Ravens continuing talks with quarterback Lamar Jackson, Sebastian Cossa on fire in Toledo, and previewing girls high school basketball.

