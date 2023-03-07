Staudt on Sports LIVE: Ravens and Jackson talks continue, previewing girls HS regionals

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk with his take on the day’s hottest topics in sports including the Baltimore Ravens continuing talks with quarterback Lamar Jackson, Sebastian Cossa on fire in Toledo, and previewing girls high school basketball.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.