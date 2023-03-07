Nonprofit Relief Program aims to help Michigan’s helpers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the Michigan Nonprofit Association, during the pandemic, donations to Michigan nonprofits dropped by about 60%. With a significantly lower budget, Michigan’s nonprofits also saw the demand for their help double.

The Bettye Harris Foundation started out as a Larynx cancer nonprofit. When the pandemic hit, they had to change course.

“Because of the pandemic we had to pivot and do some other things because we could not complete our mission,” said Dr. Chineva Early, The Bettye Harris Foundation CEO and founder.

Among other initiatives, they became a nonprofit to support other nonprofits. After seeing the issue with funding and demand, she wanted to help the community by helping its helpers.

“A lot of our grassroots nonprofits, they’re self-funded, because the donations are not there anymore,” said Dr. Early.

Robert Roscoe funds his nonprofit, Lift a Child. His situation has become very common since the start of the pandemic. He sought the help of the Bettye Harris foundation to make it through the tough times.

“We did a collaboration and came together, and said okay let’s keep this train running. No matter what you’re doing we’re gonna push each other, and make sure we stay afloat,” said Roscoe.

A widespread issue, Michigan’s nonprofits met at the capitol Tuesday to try and find solutions.

“You’ve seen an increase in demand, and a decrease in the revenue to support that, so this nonprofit relief program couldn’t come at a better time,” said Kelley Cuhn, Michigan NonProfit Association CEO.

Thirty-five million dollars was just made available for Michigan’s nonprofits with smaller budgets.

“Which is about 90% or more of our nonprofits in Michigan,” said Cuhn.

They want all nonprofits to pre-apply for the funds, with applications officially opening on march 22nd. For more information on the Nonprofit Relief Fund, click here.

The Michigan Nonprofit Association says the decrease in donations started in 2011, when Michigan’s tax credit for charitable donations was repealed. However, that tax credit could be reinstated. There is a committee hearing taking place Wednesday, for the recently re-introduced tax credit bills.

