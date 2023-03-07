New speakeasy ‘The Old Goat’ coming to East Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Imagine you’re meeting friends for dinner, but when you walk in it looks like a Barber Shop. That is the concept of The Old Goat, which opens in April.

The new speakeasy bar will be located on Grand River Avenue near Hagadorn Road in East Lansing. Manager Rodger Giessman said it will be like nothing the Lansing area has seen before.

“This is something so new and different. After the pandemic, Lansing has had a struggle with keeping great entertainment and things happening,” Giessman said. “So, this will have that.”

Though this establishment is new, speakeasies got their start during the 1920′s prohibition era when the demand for alcohol grew. Owner Mel Spencley said you’ll need a password to get seated.

“It’s a secret. So when we get up and open that password you can find it on our social media and our website,” Spencley said.

In addition to serving food and drinks, the Goat will also have tapas small plates and events like a Murder Mystery Dinner.

“The staff that we are putting together are very theatrical. We will be in the flapper dresses. The bartenders will be able to flip the drinks and all sorts of stuff,” Spencley said. “Hopefully, everyone will be very entertained when they walk into the speakeasy.”

Now you know the secret, owners hope you will consider this nightspot for your future plans.

If you want to try some of their food or drinks before their opening you can check out their Catering Menu. Spencley’s mother passed in February but she will be serving her mom’s favorite meal on the menu: the “Olive-Mom-Burger,” a recipe her mom would have surely approved of.

“I was raised on a farm my entire life in DeWitt and grew up making the best home-cooked meals with my mother, enough to feed a small village, as my mom would say,” said chef Dustin Morell. “I plan to incorporate my years of cooking experience, both as an amateur and professional, into our menu at the GOAT.

The “Goat” speakeasy is expected to hold its first event next month. It is currently hiring and doing takeout orders.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.