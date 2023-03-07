In My View: Big Ten Basketball Tournament impossible to predict

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This is a year when it is almost impossible to predict the outcome of the men’s Big Ten basketball tournament, which begins on Wednesday.

I don’t think the four Wednesday teams can win five games in five days, but I do think the other ten have a chance, including Michigan State. There is no advantage, as I see it, to playing on either side of the bracket, due to too much parity and unpredictability.

This tournament will be unique because the games are on a neutral floor in Chicago. The true talents of the teams and the luck they have or don’t have will be demonstrated with the advantages or disadvantages of playing on the road or at home. It’s complete guesswork on my part as to how any of these teams might fare.

