Michigan drivers could get back suspended licenses in restoration program

(Pexels)
By Brendan Vrabel and Julian Stainback
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People living in Michigan who have a suspended driver’s license can receive assistance in getting it back.

Michigan’s Road to Restoration Program is back for 2023 and it is expected to help people through the steps of getting their licenses back. People can head to restoration clinics across Michigan for help including one coming to Lansing on Wednesday, April 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Spaces are limited according to the Michigan website.

People interested in visiting the Lansing clinic can sign up by clicking the link here.

