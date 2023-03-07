Lansing non-profit gives women tools needed for success

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Women’s Center of Greater Lansing, a local non-profit organization, has been helping to empower women in the Capital City for the last 17 years.

March is Women’s History Month, a time to celebrate and honor women and their successes. The Women’s Center of Greater Lansing offers a wide variety of resources to help women get on the path to success.

Hygiene products, mental health services, and access to a free clothing boutique are available where women can shop and find the items they need. The facility offers therapy on a sliding scale fee system and doesn’t bill insurance, which can be a barrier for some women.

The goal is to ensure women receive the help they need to thrive and succeed. The organization can also provide job interview assistance by helping create resumes and cover letters.

Data from the Women’s Center of Greater Lansing says their clients typically range between ages 18 and 60 and come from all different backgrounds. Rebecca Kasen Executive Director of Women’s Center Greater Lansing explains ”if you’re a member of the community you’re probably represented in who comes in here. We have donors who also come in and use our services we have women of all ages we have some high school students that come in and we also have retirees that come in for assistance.”

