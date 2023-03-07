Know the Weed Facts: Ingham County continues campaign on safe marijuana use

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Health Department will receive an influx of money to educate people on the safe use of marijuana. It’s a program that aims to help teenagers.

The Ingham County Health Department started its “Know the Weed Facts” campaign back in 2019 after the legalization of recreational marijuana use in Michigan at the end of 2018. On Monday, they were approved for another year of ads to educate the community on safe marijuana use and the associated risks.

The board met Monday to discuss their agreement with the state and the Health Department for the Marihuana Operation and Oversight Grant.

“This year we will receive $27,285 from the state of Michigan to provide this type of education and outreach, specifically on things like educating marijuana users on how to store it safely so it doesn’t get into the hands of the people it shouldn’t, risks of usage of cannabis products for women that might be pregnant, things like that,” said Todd Tennis, Chairperson of Ingham County Human Services Committee. “It is a legal product that people can use recreationally but like many other products it can be used wrongly and we just try to warn folks about potential dangers.”

The Ingham County Health Department said that in their new campaign, they will be directly communicating with their audience through targeted marketing and communication. The grant will not be used for any purpose related to law enforcement.

More information on the “Know the Weed Facts” campaign can be found here.

