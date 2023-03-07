Knights of Valor program in Lansing aims to keep kids safe

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bishop Nathaniel Thomas, a pastor and Marine, has started a faith-based program called Knights of Valor to provide kids an alternative to violence.

The program, which starts Tuesday in Lansing and lasts until June 9, is modeled after the military and aims to inspire kids to work on their people skills, make healthy choices and become good law-abiding citizens.

The program has already attracted 37 kids between the ages of eight and 18 and meets on Tuesday and Thursday nights at Mind Body and Soul Ministries, located at 2045 W. Jolly Road.

“We’re going to try to reset their minds, inspire them to work on people skills, to love again,” Thomas said. “To teach them how to be good law-abiding citizens and most importantly, to make healthy choices.”

Thalia Martinez, one of the students enrolled in Knights of Valor, said that they will be doing drills, exercising, learning communication skills, and how to open up.

Thomas hopes to reset the minds of these kids and help them love again.

There are still openings available. You can register your child by calling 517-974-1515.

