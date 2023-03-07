Ionia County Sheriff recommends not buying jewelry out of back of car

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is recommending residents to only buy gold or jewelry at reputable dealers.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement agencies across the area have been investigating reports of citizens being tricked into buying fake costume jewelry from criminals in the parking lots of various businesses. Authorities said they typically operate in pairs and have what appears to be real gold rings and necklaces, but are actually fakes.

“Pretty good fakes, but still fake,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote on social media. “If you’re buying thousands worth of gold jewelry out of the back of a car, there is a very strong likelihood that you are being scammed and will never see the dealer or your cash ever again.”

Anyone who has been the victim of a scam in Ionia County is asked to contact Ionia Central Dispatch at 616-527-0400.

