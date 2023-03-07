Harbor Freight Tools opening new location in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new location for Harbor Freight Tools has been announced in the Lansing area.

The company announced on Tuesday that its new store will be located at the shopping center on South Cedar Street near Pennsylvania Avenue. Construction has started at the location and the company said an opening date will be announced later.

The Senior Vice President of Harbor Freight Tools, Trey Feiler, said they have had an eye on the Lansing area for a while.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Lansing for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Feiler. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Lansing area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

The new store is expected to bring in between 25 to 30 jobs in the area.

