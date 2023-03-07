Harbor Freight Tools opening new location in Lansing

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new location for Harbor Freight Tools has been announced in the Lansing area.

The company announced on Tuesday that its new store will be located at the shopping center on South Cedar Street near Pennsylvania Avenue. Construction has started at the location and the company said an opening date will be announced later.

The Senior Vice President of Harbor Freight Tools, Trey Feiler, said they have had an eye on the Lansing area for a while.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Lansing for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Feiler. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Lansing area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

The new store is expected to bring in between 25 to 30 jobs in the area.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police want to expand use of license plate readers
6 people injured in crash on I-69
Woman hospitalized after domestic assault incident in Lansing
Urijah Johnson
Authorities seek 14-year-old Jackson boy missing since Feb. 4
Governor proposes free breakfast, lunch for Michigan public school students

Latest News

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
2 Americans dead, 2 rescued from violent Mexico kidnapping
Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk with his take on the day’s hottest topics in sports including...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Winning weekend for MSU, boys basketball districts preview
First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford looks at when we can expect a change
Quiet weather ahead - until Friday - and what’s on Studio 10!
2 dogs dead after acting aggressively around children in Hillsdale