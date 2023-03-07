First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Even though we started early today with the coating of snow, we had a day of total sunshine to melt that away and get to the lower 40s. A mostly clear night will drop back below freezing into the 20s. Wednesday is mostly sunny with just some high cloudiness. So instead of a bright blue sky again we get a more milky blue. The high again tomorrow will be lower 40s. Thursday starts to become mostly cloudy. We stay dry and still near 40 degrees.

Thursday night another winter low pressure system heads east into the Great Lakes region. We should see the return of wet snow late going into sunrise on Friday. This looks to be around for most of our Friday. What starts as snow may mix with rain later in the afternoon. The low is still on the west coast so there will be adjustments to Friday’s forecast. Exact forecast for snow amounts will be fine-tuned and discussed late tomorrow or early Thursday, so be sure to check back for updates. It will be a bit breezy on Friday as the storm works through the region but things do quiet down once again for the weekend. Highs on Friday are in the lower to middle 30s and then slowly climb to the upper 30s by the end of a mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday.

Here is another reminder that we change our clocks one hour ahead Saturday night into Sunday as we “spring forward” into Daylight Saving Time, which will carry on until the first weekend of November.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 7, 2023

Average High: 41º Average Low 23º

Lansing Record High: 74° 2000

Lansing Record Low: -13° 1999

Jackson Record High: 76º 2000

Jackson Record Low: -5º 1913

