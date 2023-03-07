Feighner Family Farms teaches community about Alpacas

By Claudia Sella
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s almost time to put those winter socks, coats and mittens away, but not just yet. But did you know a lot of the clothing that keeps us warm during the winter months comes from Alpacas?

Feighner Family Farms in Haslett has a passion for mentoring new Alpaca farmers and teaching people about the beautiful animal.

To learn more about Feighner Family Farms click here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police want to expand use of license plate readers
6 people injured in crash on I-69
Urijah Johnson
Authorities seek 14-year-old Jackson boy missing since Feb. 4
Woman hospitalized after domestic assault incident in Lansing
Governor proposes free breakfast, lunch for Michigan public school students

Latest News

bliss salon
Ashley Medina spreads the magic of the mullet
Ele's Place
Ele’s Place gives children, teens, and young adults a place to talk about grief
Books to read this March
Book recommendations for students for Reading Month
Droscha Sugarbush farm taps into spring making maple syrup