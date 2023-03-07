Family of MSU shooting victim gives update on condition

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The sister of Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez, one of the MSU shooting victims, shared an update on her sister’s condition.

Selena Huapilla-Perez announced on the GoFundMe page set up for her sister Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez that her sister is recovering and her appetite is returning.

“With her wounds largely affecting her stomach area and colon, she experienced pain and anxiety when eating,” said Selena. “She is not only regaining her appetite but a confidence in eating.”

The family also said Guadalupe is walking longer distances thanks to physical and occupational therapy.

“She’s gone from walks in her room to walks in the hallway of our floor.”

The family said there are still two follow-up surgeries that are pending for the future.

As of Tuesday, the GoFundMe for Guadalupe has raised $478,040 with just over 11,000 donations.

