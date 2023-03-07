Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 6,903 new cases, 109 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Michigan has decreased this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,903 new cases of COVID and 109 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 986 cases a day, a decrease from last week’s average of 1,069.

State totals now sit at 3,064,125 cases and 42,205 deaths since the pandemic started almost three years ago.

As of Tuesday, 606 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a decrease from the 676 hospitalized a week ago.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 17,089 221 89.2 Eaton County 28,504 436 68.9 Ingham County 68,081 848 52.0 Jackson County 42,944 601 63.1 Shiawassee County 17,686 241 64.6

