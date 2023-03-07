Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 6,903 new cases, 109 deaths over past 7 days
State totals now sit at 3,064,125 cases and 42,205 deaths since the pandemic started almost three years ago.
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Michigan has decreased this week.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,903 new cases of COVID and 109 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.
During that timeframe, the state averaged about 986 cases a day, a decrease from last week’s average of 1,069.
State totals now sit at 3,064,125 cases and 42,205 deaths since the pandemic started almost three years ago.
As of Tuesday, 606 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a decrease from the 676 hospitalized a week ago.
|County
|Confirmed COVID cases
|COVID-related deaths
|New cases per 100,000 people
|Clinton County
|17,089
|221
|89.2
|Eaton County
|28,504
|436
|68.9
|Ingham County
|68,081
|848
|52.0
|Jackson County
|42,944
|601
|63.1
|Shiawassee County
|17,686
|241
|64.6
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.