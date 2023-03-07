Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 6,903 new cases, 109 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 3,064,125 cases and 42,205 deaths since the pandemic started almost three years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Michigan has decreased this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,903 new cases of COVID and 109 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 986 cases a day, a decrease from last week’s average of 1,069.

State totals now sit at 3,064,125 cases and 42,205 deaths since the pandemic started almost three years ago.

As of Tuesday, 606 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a decrease from the 676 hospitalized a week ago.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County17,08922189.2
Eaton County28,50443668.9
Ingham County68,08184852.0
Jackson County42,94460163.1
Shiawassee County17,68624164.6

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police want to expand use of license plate readers
6 people injured in crash on I-69
Urijah Johnson
Authorities seek 14-year-old Jackson boy missing since Feb. 4
Woman hospitalized after domestic assault incident in Lansing
Governor proposes free breakfast, lunch for Michigan public school students

Latest News

Know the Weed Facts: Ingham County continues campaign on safe marijuana use
The Mediterranean diet could reduce symptomology of MS, research says.
Your Health: A special diet for multiple sclerosis
Finding healthy ways to keep symptoms at bay.
Your Health: A special diet for multiple sclerosis
Despite life returning somewhat to normal - researchers say binge eating is still a problem for...
Your Health: Increase in teen binge eating after COVID-19