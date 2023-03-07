CATA says phone lines are down after power surge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Transportation Authority announced that they are experiencing technical problems with their telephone system.

The company said this is due to a power surge and they have no timeline until it is back up.

CATA posted these updates in a statement:

CATA Paratransit Services: If you are still waiting for a ride, if you have a ride scheduled for later this evening, or wish to cancel your ride for today, please email If you are still waiting for a ride, if you have a ride scheduled for later this evening, or wish to cancel your ride for today, please email paratransit@cata.org . Please provide your name, street address, ZIP code, and phone number. A CATA team member will follow up by email as soon as possible.

CATA Fixed Route Service: Regular bus service is not impacted by the outage. All routes are currently operating on their normal schedule.

Transit Smartphone Application: The app is operational but only scheduled information is available. No real-time bus departure information is currently available.

The company said if people want to find out more or keep up to date on when they are back online, to go on their website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.