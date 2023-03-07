Capital Area District Library

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Capital Area District Library is launching two new programs for the Great Lansing community.

The first program is the Transparent Language Online service that offers over than 100 different languages to people who are interested in picking up another language.

CADL is also launching their Student Success Initiative and the new scholarship program where two high school seniors can earn $1,000 to put towards their education.

For more information on both, you can visit, https://www.cadl.org/.

