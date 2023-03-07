LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Capital Area District Library is launching two new programs for the Great Lansing community.

The first program is the Transparent Language Online service that offers over than 100 different languages to people who are interested in picking up another language.

CADL is also launching their Student Success Initiative and the new scholarship program where two high school seniors can earn $1,000 to put towards their education.

For more information on both, you can visit, https://www.cadl.org/.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.