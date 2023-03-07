Authorities seek 14-year-old Jackson boy missing since Feb. 4
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for Urijah Johnson, a 14-year-old boy from Jackson last seen Feb. 4.
The FBI asked for the public’s help in information locating him Monday afternoon. According to authorities, Johnson stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.
Anyone who has seen Urijah Johnson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Blackman Township Police Department at 517-788-4223.
More: Missing in Michigan
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.