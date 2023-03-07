Authorities seek 14-year-old Jackson boy missing since Feb. 4

Urijah Johnson
Urijah Johnson(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for Urijah Johnson, a 14-year-old boy from Jackson last seen Feb. 4.

The FBI asked for the public’s help in information locating him Monday afternoon. According to authorities, Johnson stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Urijah Johnson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Blackman Township Police Department at 517-788-4223.

More: Missing in Michigan

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman hospitalized after domestic assault incident in Lansing
Car crash closes eastbound I-69
Michigan State Police want to expand use of license plate readers
11-year-old girl recovering after being shot in Lansing
People in Lansing dig themselves out of the snow

Latest News

Capital Area Transportation Authority
CATA offering free rides to Ingham County parks
Research shows that homes in Michigan may be overvalued due to not taking climate change into...
Research shows Michigan homes may be overvalued
Former MSU, NFL Star TJ Duckett surprises caregivers at Sparrow Hospital
Former MSU, NFL Star TJ Duckett surprises caregivers at Sparrow Hospital
Former MSU, NFL Star TJ Duckett surprises caregivers at Sparrow Hospital
Former MSU, NFL Star TJ Duckett surprises caregivers at Sparrow Hospital