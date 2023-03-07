Abortion medication on the line - What’s at stake?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Back in November, Michigan voters said Yes to the Reproductive Freedom for All Act. Now, an anti-choice organization in Texas has filed a lawsuit that could put a limit on women’s abortion options. Mifepristone and Misoprostol, two medications typically used together as a non-invasive form of abortion, are being targeted.

Ann Zygmontowicz said she is in favor of trying to limit abortion in every way.

“To me, it is a human rights issue,” Zygmontowicz said. “These are human babies and they have the right to life just as any of us do.”

However, Casey Smith said he’s pro-choice and, “it’s just a human right to have the ability to do what you want.”

Two different perspectives on one controversial issue surrounding women’s reproductive rights. Right now, a constitutional amendment protects access to all abortions in the state of Michigan. However, down In Texas, the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine is working to eliminate abortion medication nationwide, which can also be used to treat early miscarriages.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said this lawsuit could have just as big of an impact as the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year.

“If the anti-choice organization prevails in this suit, access to abortion medication will be eliminated nationwide, including in states which have issued their own abortion protections, such as here in Michigan,” Nessel said.

The non-invasive medications, Mifepristone and Misoprostol, are used together in more than half of all abortions in the United States. If this combination is banned, Planned Parenthood of Michigan said they are prepared to switch to using only one of the medications – Misoprostol.

“This would still be safe, however, it is not our most effective standard of care. We would see a few percentage points drop in the success of the procedure which may require additional follow-up care,” said Ashlea Phenicie of Planned Parenthood of Michigan.

It’s a lawsuit that continues the debate over abortion access here in Michigan, and across the country.

Michigan has joined 12 other states in filing a separate lawsuit in asking the FDA to preserve access to Mifepristone.

