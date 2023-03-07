2 dogs dead after acting aggressively around children in Hillsdale

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Two dogs were put down after acting aggressively around several children and killing animals.

On Tuesday morning, Hillsdale Police received a call on two vicious dogs attacking and killing multiple animals near a home. When officers arrived, the two dogs started to act aggressively toward them. According to authorities, several children were also present who had to be escorted to safety by a neighbor. Police said that the officers were forced to put down the dogs at the home to remove the threat to public safety.

One dog died at the home and the other was injured but later died at a veterinary hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.