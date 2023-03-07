2 dogs dead after acting aggressively around children in Hillsdale

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Two dogs were put down after acting aggressively around several children and killing animals.

On Tuesday morning, Hillsdale Police received a call on two vicious dogs attacking and killing multiple animals near a home. When officers arrived, the two dogs started to act aggressively toward them. According to authorities, several children were also present who had to be escorted to safety by a neighbor. Police said that the officers were forced to put down the dogs at the home to remove the threat to public safety.

One dog died at the home and the other was injured but later died at a veterinary hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police want to expand use of license plate readers
6 people injured in crash on I-69
Woman hospitalized after domestic assault incident in Lansing
Urijah Johnson
Authorities seek 14-year-old Jackson boy missing since Feb. 4
Governor proposes free breakfast, lunch for Michigan public school students

Latest News

Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk with his take on the day’s hottest topics in sports including...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Winning weekend for MSU, boys basketball districts preview
First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford looks at when we can expect a change
Quiet weather ahead - until Friday - and what’s on Studio 10!
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive
James and Jennifer Crumbley each face four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of...
James & Jennifer Crumbley get appeal hearing in Oakland County