Your Health: A special diet for multiple sclerosis

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As many as one million American adults are living with multiple sclerosis, or MS. It’s a disease of the central nervous system that interrupts the flow of information to the brain and the rest of the body.

Medications can treat the symptoms but right now, there is no cure. Clinicians are now studying the impact of a special diet for people living with the disease.

Melissa Goodman was in her late twenties working as an executive producer for a New York City music company. But late nights and long hours became too much.

“When you can barely walk, it’s, like, really hard to kind of put on the face,” she said.

At just 29 years old, Goodman had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Symptoms appeared almost out of the blue.

“I went numb from my waist down kind of quickly, so it was pretty scary,” she recalls.

Goodman took medications to keep symptoms at bay. She had two healthy pregnancies but then struggled with MS-related complications after each.

“I lost my vision in each eye, but separately, one after my son and one after my daughter.”

Goodman’s vision returned, and she became committed to improving her health.

“We have had increasing levels of evidence over the past few years showing us that we think diet is important,” said Dr. Ilana Katz Sand, a neurologist at Mount Sinai in New York

Dr. Katz sand and her colleagues are studying the effects of the Mediterranean diet on people with MS. It’s a diet that’s rich in fruits and vegetables, fish, whole grains, and olive oil.

“The more their diet looks like a Mediterranean diet, the lower their scores were in terms of MS-related disability across the board.”

Goodman is following a Mediterranean-style diet with lots of vegetables, fish, and lean meats. She says it’s making a difference.

“If I eat ground meat or, you know, a ribeye or something that’s fatty, I have a hard time with my legs after.”

The doctor says patients in the study had better mobility and cognition on tests and reported feeling better overall. She says the next step is to test the effects of a Mediterranean-style diet on a larger group of patients with MS.

