What the Tech: Spring cleaning for your phone

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For many of us, the first days of spring mean a few days of spring cleaning. Dusting, scrubbing and maybe cleaning out closets and storage rooms.

If you’re in the mood for some spring cleaning that doesn’t require elbow grease, consumer technology reporter Jamey Tucker says don’t forget the place you spend most of your time: your smartphone.

Just like windows, your smartphone can use some cleaning. We’re not talking just about the screen, but what’s under the hood. After some time, your phone has gotten cluttered with apps, photos, and that mysterious “Other” category that you don’t really need.

So, let’s get to work to give your phone a fresh start

In settings and storage, review those large attachments using over a gigabyte of storage. These are videos and photos in text messages. Delete the ones you no longer need and look through old messages with attachments.

Back in settings and storage, see which apps are taking up the most space. On an Android phone, it’s in “device management.” Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram probably use a lot of your storage for no reason.

The easiest way to free up that space is by deleting the app. Yep, delete it and then re-install the app. You’ll have more space, and the app works the same. You won’t lose anything either.

Just like you’d do with clothes you haven’t worn in over a year, get rid of apps you don’t use. On an iPhone swipe to the end of the home screen and tap “App Library.” On an Android device, it’s settings and App Storage. Delete free apps you don’t use, like games. Free apps are constantly tracking your activity, and some continue running even when you’re not using them. If you don’t use them, delete them.

Finally, when you’ve done your spring cleaning, re-start your phone. It’s a good idea to do that at least once a week. When you do, you’ll probably notice your battery will last longer during the day.

