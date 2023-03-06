What the Tech: Simplicity of unplugging

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Most everyone agrees that people spend far too much time on their smartphones. It’s easy to lose track of time when you’re scrolling through TikTok, Instagram, or Facebook.

The first Friday in March is the “Global Day of Unplugging.”

This day encourages people to spend 24 hours doing something other than wasting time on their smartphones or computer.

We’ve all seen the statistics: children spend up to 9 hours a day looking at screens, and 30% of adults say they’re almost constantly online. There’s really no debate anymore: we’re spending too much time on our devices and social media. Everyone agrees that we could all use a break.

“We are so immersed in the digital environment; we don’t even realize how much it’s affecting us,” says Catherine Price.

Price, the author of “How to Break Up with Your Phone,” says most people know, deep down they need a break from social media. A break, she says, will shed some light on how it makes you feel.

“One of the most wonderful ways about taking 24 hours to step away from technology is so that you can understand how it’s affecting you both in positive and negative ways, and then start fresh,” Price says.

What makes taking a screen break so difficult Price says, is that we’ve forgotten how to fill that time. And just saying “I’ll cut back” won’t cut it.

“Just remember that willpower is a terrible way to change a habit. You have to have a reason to spend less time on the phone,” Price says. “You have to give yourself alternatives and once you tap into things in life that bring you that feeling of energy, joy, and nourishment, you’re not going to want the stuff on your phone. It’s like realizing there’s really delicious food out there and all you’ve been eating is junk.”

Price’s second book, “The Power of Fun” uncovers a secret of life post-social media, prioritizing fun in the real world.

“I don’t think you’re going to encounter anybody on their deathbed who’s like ‘I really, really wish I spent more time on TikTok,” she says.

Cutting back or even taking a total break from screens and social media requires being intentional to find that fun to fill that void. And remember, social media is a lot like a lamp: it’ll still work when you plug it back in.

In a new report this week from the American Academy of Child Psychology, children in the United States, on average, spend 6-9 hours a day looking at screens. That includes almost 2 hours a day, just on TikTok.

