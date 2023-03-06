What the Tech: Alternate Face ID dangers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’re often reminded of the importance of strong passwords for all our online accounts. But an even greater danger is having someone steal your phone’s passcode. Apple has additional security features for iPhones.

One crucial step may not be as secure as you think.

Many iPhone users rely on Face ID as an extra layer of security. When paying for something with Apple Pay, or moving money around in a bank, credit card, or Venmo, they must look at their phone for biometric data. But Face ID isn’t as secure as you think it is because someone else can add their Face ID to your phone.

Apple allows users to set up an “Alternate Face ID.” It’s supposed to help people log in wearing sunglasses.

Will it work if someone else sets up an alternate Face ID on your phone?

I tested this out, adding my face to my son’s phone. His phone accepted my biometric data, and I could unlock his phone just by looking at it. But we look something alike. So, my wife tried adding her face to my phone, and it unlocked.

In seconds, a thief armed with your phone and passcode can add their Face ID and transfer money from any account you have to their account.

So what can you do to protect yourself and everything on your phone?

Make sure Find My is turned on. Apple requires the Apple ID password to turn off Find My. You’ll be able to track the phone with another device, lock it, and even erase everything. You should already have a 6-digit passcode. If it’s only 4 numbers change your passcode in settings.

Apple gives you the option to use an alphanumeric passcode which is more like a password. Police confirm there’s been an increase in reported crimes where victims have their phone stolen by someone snooping over their shoulder to gain their passcode when they unlock it.

So, protect the passcode. This is a crime of opportunity so make sure when you enter your passcode that no one is looking.

Police say most of these crimes are committed in bars, nightclubs, and other places people socialize. Jamey reached out to Apple for comment but has not received a response.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.