WATCH LIVE: MSU hockey, men’s basketball coaches speak to media after busy weekend

By Joey Ellis and Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State men’s basketball head coach Tom Izzo and ice hockey coach Adam Nightingale speak to the media as postseason for both teams loom near.

On Sunday, the hockey team beat Notre Dame 4-2 in the deciding game of the best-of-three Big Ten quarterfinal series. They move on to the Big Ten semifinals against Minnesota next weekend.

The men’s basketball team clinched the No. 4 seed and a double bye in the Big Ten Tournament. The Spartans will play on Friday, March 10 in the quarterfinals at the United Center in Chicago.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman hospitalized after domestic assault incident in Lansing
Car crash closes eastbound I-69
People in Lansing dig themselves out of the snow
11-year-old girl recovering after being shot in Lansing
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school

Latest News

Sports Sunday: Top Plays
Sports Sunday: Top Plays
Sports Sunday: H.S. Hoops: Cougars, Rams, Eagles, Raiders
Sports Sunday: H.S. Hoops: Cougars, Rams, Eagles, Raiders
Sports Sunday: MSU heading into Big Ten Tournament with momentum after Senior Day win
Michigan State Hockey players stand on the blue line during the national anthem before an...
Spartans Off To Minneapolis After 4-2 Win in Game Three