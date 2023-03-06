WATCH LIVE: MSU hockey, men’s basketball coaches speak to media after busy weekend

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State men’s basketball head coach Tom Izzo and ice hockey coach Adam Nightingale speak to the media as postseason for both teams loom near.

On Sunday, the hockey team beat Notre Dame 4-2 in the deciding game of the best-of-three Big Ten quarterfinal series. They move on to the Big Ten semifinals against Minnesota next weekend.

The men’s basketball team clinched the No. 4 seed and a double bye in the Big Ten Tournament. The Spartans will play on Friday, March 10 in the quarterfinals at the United Center in Chicago.

