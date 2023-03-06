Staudt on Sports LIVE: Winning weekend for MSU, boys basketball districts preview

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk with his take on the day’s hottest topics in sports including this past weekend being a winning one for Michigan State men’s basketball and hockey, plus we preview boys high school districts.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.