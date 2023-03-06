Staudt on Sports LIVE: Winning weekend for MSU, boys basketball districts preview
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk with his take on the day’s hottest topics in sports including this past weekend being a winning one for Michigan State men’s basketball and hockey, plus we preview boys high school districts.
More:
- MSU hockey, men’s basketball coaches speak to media after busy weekend
- Spartans Off To Minneapolis After 4-2 Win in Game Three
- Michigan State Earns No. 4 Seed in Big Ten Tournament
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.