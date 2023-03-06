Speeding driver strikes parked Michigan State Police vehicle

A Michigan State Police vehicle was struck on I-696 on March 4, 2023.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police vehicle with its emergency lights on was struck by a speeding driver Saturday morning.

Move Over Michigan: First responders note increase of drivers failing to give emergency vehicles space

According to authorities, the crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. as a trooper was investigating a different crash on I-696 in Southfield. Police said the driver of a passenger vehicle was driving too fast for the conditions, lost control and struck the police cruiser.

No one was in the patrol vehicle at the time and no injuries were reported.

Police are reminding residents to drive slowly following winter weather.

