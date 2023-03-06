Rain and snow for Monday, plus a long-running talk show ends

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As rain and snow move in to kick off the week, First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole looks at what we can expect for the week. Plus Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to dive deep into the morning’s top headlines.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 6, 2023

  • Average High: 40º Average Low 23º
  • Lansing Record High: 65° 1961
  • Lansing Record Low: -6° 1869
  • Jackson Record High: 69º 2009
  • Jackson Record Low: -3º 2015

