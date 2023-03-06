Rain and snow for Monday, plus a long-running talk show ends

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As rain and snow move in to kick off the week, First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole looks at what we can expect for the week. Plus Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to dive deep into the morning’s top headlines.

More:

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 6, 2023

Average High: 40º Average Low 23º

Lansing Record High: 65° 1961

Lansing Record Low: -6° 1869

Jackson Record High: 69º 2009

Jackson Record Low: -3º 2015

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.