Rain and snow for Monday, plus a long-running talk show ends
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As rain and snow move in to kick off the week, First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole looks at what we can expect for the week. Plus Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to dive deep into the morning’s top headlines.
More:
- Community gathers in St. Johns to stand with MSU at healing event
- Judge: Oxford Schools, staff immune from shooting lawsuits
- Slow down: Snowy roads create hazardous driving conditions across Michigan
- Latest Ohio derailment poses no public risk, officials say
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 6, 2023
- Average High: 40º Average Low 23º
- Lansing Record High: 65° 1961
- Lansing Record Low: -6° 1869
- Jackson Record High: 69º 2009
- Jackson Record Low: -3º 2015
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.