Owosso resident escapes house fire unharmed

No injuries were reported in a March 6, 2023 house fire in Owosso.
No injuries were reported in a March 6, 2023 house fire in Owosso.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - No one was injured in a house fire Monday morning in Owosso.

According to authorities, the fire broke out at a house located near the intersection of Cedar and Ament streets. The Owosso Fire Department said a resident smelled smoke and found a fire inside a bedroom. They called 911 and were able to escape the house without injury.

The Owosso Charter Township Fire Department and the Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

