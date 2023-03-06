Owosso resident escapes house fire unharmed
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - No one was injured in a house fire Monday morning in Owosso.
According to authorities, the fire broke out at a house located near the intersection of Cedar and Ament streets. The Owosso Fire Department said a resident smelled smoke and found a fire inside a bedroom. They called 911 and were able to escape the house without injury.
The Owosso Charter Township Fire Department and the Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.
