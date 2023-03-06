Oakland County Sheriff’s Office offers reward for suspect in Pontiac murder

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with the January shooting death of a Pontiac man.

Dontae Jermane Geter, 28, is accused in the Jan. 10 death of 31-year-old Torrey Ryder.

Ryder’s body was found in an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. He was pronounced deceased at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Geter also is charged with using a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

Anyone who may have seen Geter recently or knows his location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP. Crime Stoppers pays a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters remain anonymous.

