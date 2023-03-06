In My View: Girls’ high school basketball teams show promise

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I think the Michigan High School Athletic Association has done a good job splitting up the girls’ and boys’ state high school basketball tournaments.

The boys’ districts begin tonight and continue on Wednesday and Friday, while the girls play their regionals this Tuesday and Thursday. I believe that the girls have more candidates to advance to the Breslin Center later this month.

In my view, the two boys’ teams in the area that have the best chance are Laingsburg and Mason. How far they go remains to be seen, but I think this area had better girls’ teams this winter than boys’.

Now, it’s time for March Madness to begin on the high school stage in earnest.

