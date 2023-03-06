Michigan university founded by Finnish immigrants is closing

(Finlandia University)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (AP) - Finlandia University, a school founded in 1896 by Finnish immigrants in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, said it is closing after the spring term.

Finlandia has less than 400 students in Hancock. The school cited demographics Thursday and an “unbearable debt load.”

“While none of us wanted this day to come, we also have realized that in order to honor Finlandia’s 126‐year‐old legacy appropriately, we must end its operations with as much grace and dignity as possible,” said Michael Nakkula, chairman of the school’s governing board.

Finlandia said it has agreements with other schools to help students complete their degrees, including Michigan Tech University, which is nearby in Houghton.

“It’s a shock. I know there’s been a rumor going around for a while, but nobody thought it was going to come true. … I’ve got a lot of friends here,” student Michael Kolb told The Daily Mining Gazette.

Finlandia was founded as Suomi College by Finnish Lutheran immigrants. It is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. At its peak, Finlandia had 650 students, President Tim Pinnow recently told local business leaders.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman hospitalized after domestic assault incident in Lansing
Car crash closes eastbound I-69
People in Lansing dig themselves out of the snow
11-year-old girl recovering after being shot in Lansing
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo
WATCH LIVE: MSU hockey, men’s basketball coaches speak to media after busy weekend
Clinton County woman’s $1M winning lottery ticket nearly thrown out with the trash
Spotty Rain Today then Midweek Sunshine
Governor proposes free breakfast, lunch for Michigan public school students