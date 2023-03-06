Michigan State Earns No. 4 Seed in Big Ten Tournament

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team clinched the No. 4 seed and a double bye in the Big Ten Tournament, and the Spartans will play on Friday, March 10 in the quarterfinals at the United Center in Chicago.

MSU will square off in the second game of the morning session (around 2:30 pm., BTN) against the winner of a game between No. 5 seed Iowa and No. 12 seed Wisconsin or No. 13 seed Ohio State.

Michigan State split the season series with Iowa, beating the Hawkeyes, 63-61, at home on Jan. 26, and losing 112-106 in overtime on Feb. 25.

The Spartans won their only meeting with Wisconsin, posting a 69-65 road win on Jan. 10. MSU posted a pair of wins over Ohio State, a 62-41 decision on the road on Feb. 12, and an 84-78 victory on Senior Day at the Breslin Center on March 4.

Michigan State closed out the regular season with a 19-11 overall record and an 11-8 mark in the Big Ten.

