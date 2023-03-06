Michigan State Earns No. 4 Seed in Big Ten Tournament

Michigan State closed out the regular season with a 19-11 overall record and an 11-8 mark in the Big Ten
Michigan State seniors, from left, Tyson Walker,, Malik Hall, Jason Whitens and Joey Hauser...
Michigan State seniors, from left, Tyson Walker,, Malik Hall, Jason Whitens and Joey Hauser react near the conclusion of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Saturday, March 4, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team clinched the No. 4 seed and a double bye in the Big Ten Tournament, and the Spartans will play on Friday, March 10 in the quarterfinals at the United Center in Chicago.

MSU will square off in the second game of the morning session (around 2:30 pm., BTN) against the winner of a game between No. 5 seed Iowa and No. 12 seed Wisconsin or No. 13 seed Ohio State.

Michigan State split the season series with Iowa, beating the Hawkeyes, 63-61, at home on Jan. 26, and losing 112-106 in overtime on Feb. 25.

The Spartans won their only meeting with Wisconsin, posting a 69-65 road win on Jan. 10. MSU posted a pair of wins over Ohio State, a 62-41 decision on the road on Feb. 12, and an 84-78 victory on Senior Day at the Breslin Center on March 4.

Michigan State closed out the regular season with a 19-11 overall record and an 11-8 mark in the Big Ten.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash closes eastbound I-69
DTW closed temporarily due to weather
Thousands of Michiganders lose power again
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school
11-year-old girl recovering after being shot in Lansing

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
No. 13 Michigan State Shatters School Record with 198.225
The Lansing Catholic Cougars celebrate their District Title win Saturday at Eaton Rapids.
HS Hoops District Final Wrap-Up: Lansing Catholic dominates Haslett, Fowler, Holt, Dansville advance
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Spartans Force Big Ten Tourney Game Three With 4-2 Win at Notre Dame
Grand Ledge DeWitt
DeWitt handles Grand Ledge to secure first district title since 2019