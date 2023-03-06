Former MSU, NFL Star TJ Duckett surprises caregivers at Sparrow Hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State University and NFL football star T.J. Duckett and his wife surprised caregivers and doctors at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing with a sweet treat Monday afternoon.

The couple stopped by the children’s center to hand McDonald’s Shamrock Shakes to staff. They have been volunteering for the Ronald McDonald House for nearly a decade, supporting the Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Michigan, which provides a place to rest, spend the night, or get food for local families whose children are in the hospital.

“There’s so many people and collectively as a whole, we just want to wrap our arms around all of them and just give them a nice big firm hug, big squeeze and just say ‘Thank you’ and give them more energy to help the next child,” Duckett said.

For every Shamrock Shake sold, McDonald’s locations in Mid-Michigan will donate a quarter to the Ronald McDonald House.

Duckett, a native of Kalamazoo, went on to play with the Atlanta Falcons, the Washington Commanders, the Seattle Seahawks and his home state’s team, the Detroit Lions.

