The Fledge in Lansing works to break cycle of poverty

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Even if you’re employed, you’re still likely impacted by inflation.

The Fledge, a community organization in Lansing, provides support for employed people who still don’t have enough income to afford basic necessities. It currently serves 23,000 people in a wide range of ways and the demand for its services grows every day.

Almost half of all residents of Ingham County can’t afford their basic necessities, according to the most recent report by the Michigan Association of United Ways. The Fledge gives people the tools to break that cycle.

“Like skill development, so they can get different jobs or better jobs,” said founder and CEO Jerry Norris. “We have services for food, childcare, housing, transportation, technology and health care.”

The Fledge is also fundraising to revitalize a third of their building that is unusable. From patching leaks to making the kitchen area up-to-code, its 100-year-old building has a lot of work to be done.

“For example, we served as a warming center during the last polar vortex, but we couldn’t really cook food in our kitchen because it’s not licensed,” Norris said.

No matter what kind of support you might need, The Fledge is open 24/7 to help find solutions. As a nonprofit, it’s run by volunteers. With the help of a fundraiser, they’ll be able to hire a full-time employee to run a math and science program for children.

“There’s just tons of work to do, and somebody’s gotta do it,” said Zero, with The Fledge. “The ultimate goal of The Fledge is to create solutions to our local problems. Just all of those little things, every day, add up in huge ways, like between our harm reduction hub, our food hub, our education hub, the mentors.”

By the community and for the community, The Fledge has seen a significant increase in Michiganders in need of support. They hope the fundraiser will help address the growing need.

If The Fledge reaches its $50,000 goal by March 15, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation will match the donations.

You can donate here.

