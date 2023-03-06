First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -After a period of slushy snow in many areas overnight the clouds should move out early today. A good portion of today is expected to be mostly sunny. High temperatures today will climb close to where we should be this time of the year in the low 40s. A few clouds do spill into the area tonight with lows temperatures in the low to mid 20s. We keep the sunshine going Wednesday with high temperatures once again in the low 40s. The clouds roll back in Thursday with high temperatures once again in the low 40s.

Snow is expected to return to the area early Friday and continue through a good portion of the day. It will be colder Friday with high temperatures in the mid 30s. It is still too soon in the game to start talking about snowfall predictions for Friday, but do look for updates over the next few days.

A good deal of cloud cover is expected for the up coming weekend. We will have cooler than average temperatures this weekend with highs in the low to mid 30s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 7, 2023

Average High: 41º Average Low 23º

Lansing Record High: 74° 2000

Lansing Record Low: -13° 1999

Jackson Record High: 76º 2000

Jackson Record Low: -5º 1913

