Families gather and paint jumbo eggs in Dimondale

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Families got the chance to paint some jumbo eggs over in Dimondale.

Kids brought their ideas and expressed them through art on each egg. Organizers said that each egg decorated will be a $25 donation to future art projects for the Dimondale community. It is the first community art event that the Dimondale Arts Commission hosted.

Camron Gnass, the Chair of the Dimondale Arts Commission, said the event was a great way to get the community together.

”I think we’ve had a great turnout and I think it is exciting to see the number of people show up to participate in our first community event here,” said Gnass. “I am excited to see what the future brings with more creative things that will happen throughout Dimondale.”

The eggs will be placed in light pole baskets along Bridge Street in downtown Dimondale and they will be there throughout March and April.

