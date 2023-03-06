Dimondale library faces uncertain future without community support

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a place to meet, learn, and seek adventure in a good book, but local libraries are facing a difficult future.

In Dimondale, the Dorothy Hull Library said that without financial help, its final chapter may soon be written.

For the past 70 years, the Dorothy Hull Library has supported the community by encouraging a love for reading. But now, it is looking for the community’s support as it faces an uncertain future. The library board said they will have to start making cuts if they can’t get funding.

“We’ve had some savings, but over the years it just gets whittled down because our costs are just going up like everybody else’s,” said board president Linda Reznick. “At this point, between the township and the money we have in reserves, we will no longer be able to support us.”

The library is asking the community to approve an operating millage in May. They said that without the money, this could be the library’s last year.

Dimondale Elementary School Principal Shannon Barker said elementary is when kids begin to read but as kids grow, they get to find their love for reading.

This is going to be a loss. I know that our local families use it often and as well as our kids. So hopefully, we can find a way to keep the library open in Dimondale,” Barker said. “It’s really nice, it’s really close. It’s literally in our backyard.”

Librarians said the building is more than books, but that it’s a meeting place and a chance for exploration.

“It’s the reading program, it’s the literacy for the kids, our literacy is definitely higher,” Reznick said. “You can show statistically that children’s literacy is higher with a community library, and it also increases your property value.”

They’re hoping that the future may be as bright as some of the books that are on their shelves.

The library is hosting an event called “What Your Library Is Worth” Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Dimondale First Presbyterian Church. The Executive Director of Everylibrary, John Chrastka, will be speaking at the event about the value to a community of a public library.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.