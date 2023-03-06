CATA offering free rides to Ingham County parks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new partnership in Ingham County will allow riders to get to certain parks for free.

CATA has partnered with the Ingham County Parks Department to offer free year-round rides to the parks managed by the department.

The initiative aims to provide residents with greater access to outdoor activities throughout the year. The parks included in the program are Lake Lansing Park North and South, Burchfield Park and Hawk Island Park.

The transportation will be provided by CATA’s Redi-Ride, Rural, and Spec-Tran services, and is available for customers who make an advance reservation.

All trips require an advance reservation and are subject to CATA’s service hours, ride availability and service area boundaries. For information about service availability or to schedule a ride, speak with a CATA Paratransit Representative at 517-394-2282 on weekdays 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on weekends from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information can be found on CATA’s official website.

