Ashley Medina spreads the magic of the mullet

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ashley Medina is known as being the ‘mullet lady’ and ‘mullet mom’ of Mid-Michigan.

She is one of Bliss’ hair artists.

Ashley says her ultimate passion is helping people look and feel their best. Now Ashley has a platform where she is able to that with mullets.

People from all over the world follow her mullet making skills online and many people from all over the country come to get ‘mulletfied’ by Ashley.

Hear her secrets in the video.

To learn more about her and Bliss: https://www.blisssalononline.com/services

