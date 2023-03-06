6 people injured in crash on I-69

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a crash that shut down a stretch of eastbound I-69 for nearly four hours.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon near Woodbury Road. Police confirmed that the crash involved four vehicles and six people were injured.

Michigan State Police said the freeway was closed for several hours as crews worked to clear debris.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

