6 people injured in crash on I-69

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a crash that shut down a stretch of eastbound I-69 for nearly four hours.

Background: Car crash closes eastbound I-69

The crash happened Saturday afternoon near Woodbury Road. Police confirmed that the crash involved four vehicles and six people were injured.

Michigan State Police said the freeway was closed for several hours as crews worked to clear debris.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman hospitalized after domestic assault incident in Lansing
Car crash closes eastbound I-69
11-year-old girl recovering after being shot in Lansing
People in Lansing dig themselves out of the snow
Michigan State Police want to expand use of license plate readers

Latest News

6 people injured in crash on I-69
6 people injured in crash on I-69
Due diligence a must when considering purchasing a timeshare
Clinton County woman’s $1M winning lottery ticket nearly thrown out with the trash
Owosso resident escapes house fire unharmed