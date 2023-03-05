Woman hospitalized after domestic assault incident in Lansing

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police responded to a domestic assault near Reo Road on Saturday night.

A man was accused of stealing a firearm after assaulting a woman with her own gun. Police said the woman went to a local area hospital but has no injuries. Officials said negotiators did come to the scene and police found the location of the suspect.

Lansing police said that the scene is safe and secure.

