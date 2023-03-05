Woman hospitalized after domestic assault incident in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police responded to a domestic assault near Reo Road on Saturday night.

A man was accused of stealing a firearm after assaulting a woman with her own gun. Police said the woman went to a local area hospital but has no injuries. Officials said negotiators did come to the scene and police found the location of the suspect.

Lansing police said that the scene is safe and secure.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.