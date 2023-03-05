People in Lansing dig themselves out of the snow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday’s winter storm kept its promise to bring several inches of snow to Mid-Michigan.

While main roads were cleared early on, cars were unrecognizable under a blanket of white, and sidewalks and driveways were no better. Home and business owners were left digging themselves out of the snow.

A shovel usually does the job for Lansing resident Robert Rodriguez, but he was forced to break out the snowblower for the first time this year after a wet and heavy snowfall.

“The other snows we’ve had have been light, snow you could easily shovel with a shovel,” he said. “But this is heavy, wet snow, so this takes a snowblower.”

Rodriguez said it was difficult to brush the snow off his care, but the sun has been shining, so once he clears the driveway, he’s hoping Mother Nature will pick up where he left off.

Grounds Manager Mike Kacsor said larger plow trucks took care of the majority of snow at schools within the Lansing district, but he went on his own to make sure everything was clear. Snow removal is not a favorite activity for most, but Kacsor said he doesn’t mind the work.

He began his career managing the turf on athletic fields, but eventually expanded into caring for all school grounds.

“Instead of just making the sports field look good, I just like to make everything look good,” he said. “And heck, you get to be outside all the time so that’s pretty nice.”

It’s already March, so spring weather may be just around the corner. Although, it is Michigan, so there could be winter weather surprises in store.

