HS Hoops District Final Wrap-Up: Lansing Catholic dominates Haslett, Fowler, Holt, Dansville advance

(WILX) - What was supposed to be a wild Friday Night Frenzy turned into a three game Frenzy, thanks to the massive snow storm that drove across Mid-Michigan.

That meant the games had to be played Saturday.

The original game of the week was Lansing Catholic vs. Haslett, and the Cougars and Vikings had to wait another few hours to play.

The Haslett Vikings had only one loss of the season, which included a win over Lansing Catholic.

That was the Cougars’ only loss in their previous 16 games, and they avenged it with a 54-42 District final win.

“Our kids are just so focused on getting better each day,” said Head Coach Kacee Reid. “And we’ve really tried to take our wins and our losses and really dissect what is it that we can do to be better as a team and they’ve bought in from day one, whether it’s personally, ‘what can I do?’ or as team-wise and we just try to get better each game each day to allow us to prepare for a game like this in a setting like this.”

Junior Anna Richards led the way with 22 points, eight in a row coming in the third quarter.

“At the end of the first half, we had some momentum coming into the third quarter and I think just in half time, we really said we got to make sure that momentum keeps going throughout the third quarter,” Richards said.

The Cougars face Tecumseh Tuesday for a shot at the Regional title.

The Fowler Eagles missed Senior Guard Emma Riley, who missed a lot of the season with a leg injury.

But since she’s been back, the Eagles have really flown; their latest a 40-35 win over Portland St. Patrick at home to take their District title.

“St. Pats is such a good team so anytime you can get a win against them, regardless if it’s the regular season or the postseason, it’s always a big win for us,” said Head Coach Nathan Goerge.

The Eagles face Allen Park Cabrini Tuesday.

Holt Senior and Kent State commit Janae Tyler notched a career-high 33 points as her squad kept their season alive with a 63-45 win over Jackson Northwest in their district final at Mason High School.

The Rams are one of the top teams in the state, and they proved that Saturday.

“I think it just shows, you know, how much we’ve grown even since last year,” said Head Coach Tori Brooks. “We had a tough loss last year and you know, we had that that fire and that hunger to come back and get one this year and we’re just we’re getting better and better in every day and I couldn’t be more proud of them. We set the goals at the beginning of the season and districts is definitely one of them, but we really are looking to get that Regional Title and and keep this thing going.”

Next, they’ll face Coldwater at Coldwater on Tuesday.

The Dansville Aggies are back in the Regional bracket as well; their 47-28 win over Laingsburg gave them their second straight District title.

“We’ve been looking for this moment all season long,” said Head Coach Mike Sykes. “We’ve worked really really hard for it, you know, and it’s really special because it’s here at home. So it really means a lot and you know, and it also means we get to move on on to the Regionals.”

The Aggies get to stay home for the regional bracket and host Springport on Tuesday.

