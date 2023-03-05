11-year-old girl recovering after being shot in Lansing

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:55 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An 11-year-old is hospitalized after being shot in the leg.

The incident happened to a house on Orchard Street in Lansing where police said someone shot at a house at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. The Lansing Police Department said they received a call from a mother who said her daughter was shot in the leg. The girl was taken to the hospital where she is recovering and is expected to be okay.

The girl was inside the house when the incident happened.

According to authorities, there are no known suspects but are looking for a dark-colored SUV.

Police said this is not a random act and there is no ongoing public threat.

