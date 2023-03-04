Thousands of Michiganders lose power again

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of Michiganders lost power during Friday’s winter storm.

The storm came less than two weeks after an ice storm knocked out power to about 800,000 people across Michigan.

The majority of outages Friday are in southeast Michigan. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport closed Friday, citing “near impossible travel conditions.”

As of 8:30 p.m. Friday, more than 20,000 Consumers Energy customers and 123,000 DTE Energy customers were without power.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light has no customers without power.

Most Consumers Energy customers who lost power are in Jackson, Calhoun, Branch and St. Joseph counties.

Jackson and Hillsdale counties were hit hard during February’s storm, only a few weeks ago.

Remember; If you see or suspect a downed power line, stay at least 25 feet away and keep children and pets away. If you see a downed power line, call 911 before contacting Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050, the Lansing Board of Water and Light at 877-295-5001 or DTE Energy at 800-947-5000.

Always assume a wire is dangerous, even if it’s lying still.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

