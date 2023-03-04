Springport Spartans capture district title in close game over Stockbridge

LESLIE, Mich. (WILX) - A year after they lost in the district final, the Springport Spartans lifted the trophy and are keeping their season alive.

The Spartans captured the district title 45-41 over the Stockbridge Panthers at Leslie High School.

They await the winner of Dansville and Laingsburg, one of the many games being played Saturday due to weather in the area.

