Springport Spartans capture district title in close game over Stockbridge

They beat Stockbridge 45-41
Springport Stockbridge
Springport Stockbridge(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LESLIE, Mich. (WILX) - A year after they lost in the district final, the Springport Spartans lifted the trophy and are keeping their season alive.

The Spartans captured the district title 45-41 over the Stockbridge Panthers at Leslie High School.

They await the winner of Dansville and Laingsburg, one of the many games being played Saturday due to weather in the area.

