Slow down: Snowy roads create hazardous driving conditions across Michigan

Drivers are urged to avoid unnecessary travel and wait until the snowfall subsides before venturing out.
Authorities are urging residents to not drive due to Friday’s snowfall unless absolutely necessary. Those who must drive are advised to exercise caution.
By DeAnna Giles
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is experiencing treacherous driving conditions due to heavy snowfall.

Authorities are urging residents to not drive due to Friday’s snowfall unless absolutely necessary. Those who must drive are advised to exercise caution.

Lt. Chauncey Shattuck, with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department, said drivers should remain in their vehicles if they slide off the road, as getting out poses the risk of further crashes. He also recommended carrying warm clothes, a charged cell phone, and road flares to mark your position in case of emergency.

The most important thing, Shattuck said, is to drive slowly.

“It’s really just people driving too fast,” Shattuck said. “You can’t prevent everything a lot of times too. You want to make sure you give plenty of different distance in between yourself and the car in front of you.”

He also asked for patience from the public, as emergency responders are working as fast as they can but must prioritize safety.

While the road workers have been working overtime all day to clear the roads, there are still areas in need of plowing. The Michigan Department of Transportation has deployed all their vehicles and put their crews on 24-hour shifts to ensure safe travel for drivers.

